London’s FTSE 100 started Friday morning in drab fashion following disappointing retail figures and falling, but still very high, public borrowing stats.

The capital’s premier bluechip index was more than 0.41 per cent down after the open, at 7,467.47, while the FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the domestic market, dropped further, to 0.71 per cent.

Among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 this morning was the Intercontinental Hotels, down 2.6 per cent, after it reported a big slowdown in its third quarter trading this morning. It also annoucned the appointment of Sir Ron Kalifa as non-executive director.

The biggest faller on the FTSE 250 was Boeing supplier Senior PLC, which was down more than four per cent after the open.

This morning, London woke up to disappointing retail figures from the Office for National Statistics, as an unseasonably warm September impacted clothes sales.

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.9 per cent in September as the month proved to be another wash out for the sector – with fears the slump could reflect a wider slowdown in the economy.

In particular, total non-food sales volumes in department and clothing stores dipped by 1.9 per cent, following a slight rise of 0.3 per cent the prior month.

Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank, said: “Falling sales suggest that, despite inflation waning on essentials like food, consumers remain cautious with their monthly household budgets.”

Meanwhile, fresh figures from the ONS showed the government borrowed £14.3bn last month, down £1.6bn on the same period last year, but still as the sixth-highest September figure since the records began in 1993.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has resisted calls for tax cuts over recent months arguing that the public finances are not in a healthy enough state.

The latest figures are unlikely to change his mind despite being relatively benign compared to recent spending totals.

Before the open, analysts expected stocks to fall amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East, with investors sticking to commodities such as safe-haven asset gold, priced at £1,635, near a month-high.

This comes as Israel is engaged in a war with Gaza’s ruling Hamas, after the group killed 1,400 Israelis on 7 October, sparking a war. Investors have been concerned about the conflict spreading more widely across the region, which could impact oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and gulf nations.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Sentiment continues to remain fragile and while the geopolitical noise from the Middle East wasn’t as apparent yesterday, it’s still very much there and remains a clear and present danger for nervous investors, as concerns rise over third party involvement.

“US markets at one point looked as if they might finish the day higher, however that wasn’t to last, as stocks retreated from the highs of the day and finished the session lower in the aftermath of comments from Fed chair Jay Powell, which served to push US bond yields even higher.

“These two factors have continued to weigh on markets overnight, with Asia markets falling sharply and as such we can expect to see another weaker European open.”

“Anyone expecting to hear Fed chairman Jay Powell adopt a less hawkish tone given the recent rise in yields was in for a disappointment, when he indicated that despite recent moves in rates financial conditions probably still weren’t tight enough given the continued strength of the US economy.”

U.S. President Joe Biden asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas while Israel’s defence chief told his troops to be ready to go into the Gaza Strip to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

Yesterday Rishi Sunak met Israel’s prime minister and president, saying he wanted them “to win”.

British arms suppliers such as BAE Systems have seen their share price increase by 0.67 per cent in the last month off the back of the war, with it rising by 1.25 per cent after this open this morning. Babcock’s shares in the last month are up almost two per cent.