FTSE 100 Live: Lloyds takes profit beat, LSEG new investment

Just how much is the motor finance redress scheme going to cost Britain’s biggest banks?

Yesterday’s results from Barclays offered an insight – and it wasn’t pretty.

The Canary Wharf-based bank almost quadrupled the provision it had set aside to cover motor finance claims, from under £100m to more than £300m.

On Monday, it was the turn of Secure Trust Bank, which said it had more than tripled the money it had set aside for a redress scheme to £21m, while the Bank of Ireland doubled its own provision to £350m.

The decisions follow a similar move by Big Four bank Lloyds last week, in which it upped its provision by an extra £800m to a total of £2bn, while Close Brothers upped its own provision by around 80 per cent to £300m.

Quite how big a hit will the saga take to banks’ bottom line? Today Lloyds Bank will release its quarterly results – expect some stern words on the matter by boss Charlie Nunn.

