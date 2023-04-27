FTSE 100 live: Barclays surge fails to prevent losses on London index

The Canary Wharf headquarters of Barclays Bank on May 8, 2014 in London, England. Barclays announced yesterday that they will cut 14,000 jobs this year across the investment part of their company as part of a new strategy. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 slipped this morning, pushed lower by investors wobbling over concerns about the health of the global economy amid banking and interest rate fears.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.08 per cent to 7,846.05 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.15 per cent 19,179.60 points.

Concerns about whether the global economy is headed toward a recession have resurfaced in recent days, pushing equities lower.

Traders are seemingly worried central banks will push their respective too hard to squeeze out inflation, engineering a sharp economic slowdown.

US economy data watch

Those anxieties were amplified ahead of fresh GDP figures for the US economy coming out later today.

Analysts reckon output in the world’s largest economy jumped two per cent in the first three months of this year, which would be a slowdown from the 2.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

London-listed stocks “amid uncertainty about the trajectory for the US economy and the knock-on effect worldwide, particularly with banking woes causing so much concern,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

US Federal Reserve officials have hoisted borrowing costs rapidly over the last year to tame the worst inflation crunch in four decades. Other monetary authorities, including the Bank of England, have followed suit, squeezing global economic activity.

Barclays leads UK bank surge

British bank Barclays strode to the top of the FTSE 100, climbing nearly five per cent, after it posted results this morning that revealed profits jumped nearly a quarter.

Those positive results lifted other lenders. Lloyds Bank added 0.74 per cent, while NatWest gained around half a percentage point.

Fund managers Legal and General and St James’s Places anchored the London index, each down more than five per cent.

The pound was pretty much flat against the US dollar.