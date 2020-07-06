The FTSE 100 rose sharply at the open as investors continued to cheer the reopening of economies around the world.

London’s index of blue-chip companies jumped 1.9 per cent shortly after the bell to hit 6,270 points. The FTSE 250 index of slightly smaller firms rose 1.5 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was 1.8 per cent higher. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.9 per cent and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 had risen 1.6 per cent.

FTSE 100 investors will have taken note of the scenes across the UK on Saturday. Pubs, restaurants and cafes were allowed to reopen for business.

A few streets in London and other cities were very busy, indicating some punters are keen to spend after months of lockdown. However, many pubs and restaurants chose not to open, citing health or financial worries.

Chinese shares rocketed overnight as state media talked up the economy and investors reacted to positive data. The Shanghai composite index jumped 5.8 per cent.

Other Asian markets rose too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3.8 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.8 per cent.

FTSE 100 rises US coronavirus cases

The march of global stock markets continues despite the number of coronavirus cases surging in the US. States such as Florida and Texas have stepped back from plans to reopen, in moves likely to damage their economies.

“Financial markets have long shown a herd immunity to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda. “Although the headlines across the weekend gave no solace to the real world.”

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank noted that there has been “a continued strong rise in new cases”. But he pointed out that fatalities “aren’t going up anywhere near as much as they did in the first wave even with the appropriate lag”.

US stocks were set to open higher according to futures prices. Wall Street will reopen later today after a public holiday on Friday for Independence Day.

In the currency markets, the pound was roughly flat against the dollar as the FTSE 100 rose at £1.248.

The euro was up 0.4 per cent against the dollar at €1.129. It came as investors moved out of the greenback, a safe-haven asset, in favour of stocks.