FTSE 100 jumps after US stops short of ending China trade deal

The FTSE 100 has jumped at the opening bell after US President Donald Trump stopped short of ripping up the “phase one” China trade deal over Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong.

Investors also shrugged off fiery protests that raged across the US overnight. They were in response to the killing of black man George Floyd by a white police officer.

Britain’s FTSE 100 blue-chip index rose 1.3 per cent to 6,155 points. It had fallen more than two per cent on Friday as investors nervously awaited a speech by Trump on China.

Investors thought the President might slap sanctions on China in retaliation for Beijing’s move to apply a security law in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The law could bring an end to Hong Kong’s special freedoms under the “one country, two systems” form of government in place since the 1990s.

Trump ramped up the rhetoric on Friday. But he did not signal any intent to turn his back on the trade deal reached by the two sides at the start of this year.

“Whilst Trump removed Hong Kong’s special trade status, as expected, he didn’t withdraw from the trade deal agreed in January,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital.

“And he didn’t apply any sanctions to Chinese officials or persons connected to the regime. Traders are breathing a sigh of relief.”

FTSE 100 investors were also encouraged by Chinese survey data. It showed that China’s manufacturing sector continued to grow in May, albeit more slowly than in April.

Asian stocks pushed firmly higher overnight. China’s CSI 300 blue-chip index rose 2.7 per cent to hit a three-month high. Hong Kong jumped 3.5 per cent after a torrid week that saw protests return to the city.

“Traders are buying into riskier assets whilst rotating out of the safe haven US dollar,” Cincotta said.

The dollar slipped 0.4 per cent on an index against other currencies. This helped the pound rise along with the FTSE 100, climbing 0.5 per cent to $1.241.