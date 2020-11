The FTSE 100 climbed steadily after the open this morning, joining a global equity rally with trading buoyed by strong factory output figures from major economies ahead of the US Presidential election.

London’s blue-chip index gained as much as 1.09 in the first few minutes of trading, while the midcap FTSE 250 gained over one per cent.

More to follow.