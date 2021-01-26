FTSE 100 inches into the green despite dire unemployment figures

The FTSE 100 made a hesitant start following a dire set of unemployment figures which showed a record number of redundancies.

London’s blue-chip index opened flat before rising 0.5 per cent higher at 6,674 points, while the FTSE 250 remained flat at 20,363 points.

It followed a rocky start to the week with the index falling to a three-week low on Monday following a travel stock selloff.

News that ministers are considering even tougher restrictions on people entering the UK spooked investors. British Airways owner IAG was the biggest faller, dropping 7.6 per cent by the end of the day.

And the selloff continued into Tuesday with Rolls Royce leading this morning’s biggest fallers, opening nearly four per cent lower.

The firm, which is heavily dependent on the return of air travel, this morning lowered its forecasts for the number of hours it expects aircraft powered by its engines to fly this year.

“The generally bleak economic picture has dampened investor enthusiasm of late, with the FTSE 100 still ahead by 2.8% this year, although gains are being gently eroded,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor said.

Investors will be rattled by the latest unemployment figures which showed an estimated 1.72 people were unemployed between September and November 2020.

The new rate of unemployment is now 1.2 per cent higher than it was at the same time last year, with half of that jump coming in the last three months.

And the worst is yet to come as the furlough scheme still props up large swathes of the economy, particularly the hospitality and leisure industry.