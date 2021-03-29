FTSE 100 inches higher as lockdown restrictions ease

The FTSE 100 has started the week marginally higher as England begins to ease lockdown restrictions.

Investor optimism sent London’s blue-chip index 0.2 per cent higher before falling back to trade up just 0.04 per cent at 6,743 points.

From today groups of six, or two households, will be allowed to meet outside and outdoor organised sports will also be allowed to resume.

Coronavirus cases have dropped after months of measures and a rapid vaccine rollout: more than 30m people have received at least one vaccine dose.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 is up 0.16 per cent to 21,521 points.

Investors eye US hedge fund fallout

This morning all eyes are on the emerging story about a US-based hedge fund which defaulted on its margin commitments last week.

Last week a handful of Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, and ViacomCBS faced a heavy selloff. It was initially thought the stocks came under pressure because of delisting fears but it was since emerged that it was mainly because Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its position.

“Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions,” Credit Suisse said.

Alongside Japanese investment bank Nomura, Credit Suisse warned of “significant losses” stemming from Archegos.

Investors will be closely monitoring the situation to assess if there will ve any ripple effects over the next few days. “For the moment the moves appear to be confined to a handful of specific stocks,” Michael Hewson, head of markets at Interactive Investor said.

Oil stocks slip as Suez ship refloated

BP and Shell are down 1.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively as oil prices slumped on news the Ever Given has been “partially refloated”.

Shipping rates for oil tankers have nearly doubled since the ship became stranded last week.

Some ships decided to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding another two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

After numerous failed attempts it has now been reported that the ship has been dislodged from the bank of the canal. Reuters reported the Ever Given had been straightened, restarted its engine and was undergoing checks before being moved.

Brent oil is down 1.8 per cent at $63.38 a barrel while US crude fell 2.2 per cent to just under $60 a barrel.

“The likely reopening of the Suez Canal shipping route should slowly allow the accumulated blockage to ease, while a meeting of OPEC later in the week will be watched for any decisions on supply,” Hewson said. “The oil price has of late been drifting on concerns that hopes for the resumption of demand has been overstated, although it remains strongly ahead by 22% so far this year.”