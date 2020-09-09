FTSE 100 rises as investors regain poise after market rout

The FTSE 100 rose in early trading after a bloodbath on global markets yesterday saw the tech-heavy US Nasdaq plunge 4.1 per cent.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.7 per cent to 5,972 points. The FTSE 250 – the 100’s little brother – fell 0.2 per cent, however.

Optimism spread in Europe, too, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600 up 0.5 per cent. Germany’s Dax rose 0.7 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, however, the selling that dominated the US session continued. China’s CSI 300 slumped 2.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped one per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.2 per cent.

The US big tech sell-off that began last week gathered pace yesterday as traders returned from the Labor Day weekend.

A fall of more than 10 per cent since recent highs took the Nasdaq into correction territory. The S&P 500 tumbled 2.8 per cent and the Dow Jones fell 2.3 per cent.

The FTSE 100 escaped the rout, however. It fell around 0.1 per cent yesterday, in part because it has very few big tech names.

All of the big firms that had driven US stock markets to record highs fell victim to investor panic. Apple shed seven per cent, Google and Amazon dropped four per cent and Netflix fell two per cent.

FTSE 100 helped by falling pound

But it was Elon Musk’s Tesla that took the biggest battering, falling a massive 22 per cent.

“Last Friday evening’s news of the stock not being included in the S&P 500 at this time disappointed investors,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank. Tesla was also hit by General Motors’ decision to take a stake in electric vehicle competitor Nikola.

Analysts debated whether the fall in stocks would continue. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda, said that “the underlying drivers of the ‘buy-everything’ rally” were still “intact”.

Those drivers were “a global savings glut hunting for yield, bottomless amounts of zero per cent central bank money looking for a home and expected post-Covid-19 recovery of sorts in 2021”.

The FTSE 100 was once again helped by a fall in the pound as Brexit spooked investors. It fell 0.3 per cent to $1.294, its lowest level since July.

Brexit fears have come back to markets with a vengeance, after reports that the UK government would override key parts of the withdrawal deal it struck with the EU.