FTSE 100 pushes through 6,600 but commodity stocks drag

The FTSE 100 broke through the 6,600 mark this morning despite a slow start to trading due to a fall in commodity stocks.

London’s blue chip index is currently up 0.3 per cent at 6,606 points despite the tumble in energy and mining stocks.

It is trading ahead of the FTSE 250, which is up 0.2 per cent in early trading.

The FTSE’s rise came amid fears of falling demand for commodities in China, which dented metal and mineral prices.

Oil giants BP and Shell are among the biggest fallers so far today, down 2.4 and 2.1 per cent respectively, while miners Polymetal, Antofagasta and Anglo American also fell.

However, these losses were offset by healthy gains from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which today said that it would reinstate its dividend.

The call sent the company’s stock up 3.7 per cent in early trading. Intertek and Pershing were also among the biggest winners.

Today’s slow start comes after a strong first session of the month yesterday, which saw the FTSE 100 pick up 1.6 per cent to claw back some of last week’s losses.

However, despite a buoyant session in the US yesterday, today’s start has been subdued across the continent.

The FTSE’s chief rivals, France’s CAC and the German DAX, are up 0.1 per cent each.

