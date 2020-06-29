FTSE 100 falls as US struggles to contain spread of coronavirus

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning as investor concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the US mounted.

The blue-chip index fell as much as 0.33 per cent immediately after the open on Monday.

The FTSE’s fall comes as global coronavirus cases passed 10m, according to research from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are suring in a handful of Southern and Western US states that pushed to re-open early, including Florida, where infections rose 6.4 per cent on Sunday.

“The increase in US Covid-19 infection rates has dented momentum across markets despite the improvements in the global economy, which continues to beat most data expectations,” wrote JP Morgan analysts.

The FTSE 100’s European peers also slipped, with France’s CAC 40 dropping 0.49 per cent after the open, while Spain’s Ibex 35 dipped 0.31 per cent.

Asain shares also fell on Monday amid fears over the continued spread of Covid-19. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.2 per cent, edging further away from a four-month high it hit last week.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.33 per cent and the Shanghai Composite lost 0.61 per cent.

In commodity markets, gold edged nearer its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce.

Oil prices slipped amid concerns the coronavirus pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies, hitting demand for fuel.