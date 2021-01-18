FTSE 100 falls as recovery concerns weigh on markets

The FTSE 100 fell as markets opened this morning as last week’s slide in trader confidence continued.

London’s premier index fell 0.2 per cent at the opening bell to stand at 6,725 points. The FTE 250 of midcaps went the other way, rising 0.1 per cent to 20,644 points.

The lower open came after a downbeat previous week on the market, which saw the FTSE shed 2.0 per cent.

That took the sheen of a record open to the year which saw the bourse gain 6.4 per cent in the first week of trading.

CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said that fears of a delayed economic recovery were squeezing sentiment.

“[These} concerns were given added credence on weaker than expected US retail sales data as well as European governments variously announcing tighter lockdown restrictions, in the face of rising coronavirus infection and death rates”, he added.

A lower than hoped for new economic stimulus package from the incoming Biden administration had also knocked optimism, Hewson said.

Despite the fall, the FTSE is currently trading ahead of its biggest European markets, with the German DAX down 0.4 per cent and France’s CAC down 0.5 per cent.

The malaise continued around the world, with Japan’s Nikkei sliding nearly one per cent from 30-year highs overnight.