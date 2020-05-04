FTSE 100 falls as new US-China rift emerges

The FTSE 100 has fallen after US President Donald Trump renewed his claim that coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, raising investor fears of a new breakdown in relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 per cent in early trading to 5,728 points. It had rallied in April but looks set for a more subdued start in May.

European stocks were further in the red as traders made up for Friday when markets were closed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 2.2 per cent. Germany’s Dax dropped 2.7 per cent and France’s CAC 40 tumbled 3.2 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 3.8 per cent after Trump’s remarks. Investor sentiment was also dented by data that showed Asian factory output plunged in the first quarter.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.7 per cent. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

The Trump administration has long accused China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak. This weekend, secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was “enormous evidence” that the virus was man-made in a Chinese lab.

China denies any such accusations, however. US intelligence has officially noted that the scientific consensus is that the virus was not man-made.

Yet Trump has pushed the theory, saying yesterday that the government will produce a “conclusive” report on the virus’s origins. His statement came after he threatened to renew his trade war with China at the end of last week.

FTSE 100 investors fear new trade war

Investors have been spooked by the spike in tensions between the US and China. Safe haven assets such as the dollar and government bonds have risen.

The pound was down 0.3 per cent against the dollar in morning trading at $1.246, helping the FTSE 100 somewhat. The dollar had risen 0.3 per cent on an index against other currencies.

The yield on the UK 10-year government bond fell marginally to 0.248 per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

“To what extent escalation in US-China tensions matters for investors depends on whether investors expect US import tariffs on a broader range of goods or a mark upon existing ones,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

“But with corporate America already in the throes of an economic collapse in demand, it seems unlikely that US-China tensions will escalate from threats to higher tariffs in the near term.”