FTSE 100 falls as markets weigh economic damage and vaccine hopes

The FTSE 100 dropped in Friday trading, putting it on course to close the week lower amid doubts about Astrazeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and worries about Brexit and the economy.

The FTSE fell 0.9 per cent in the early session, taking it down to 6,303 points. It also closed lower yesterday. The FTSE 250 was down one per cent.

US markets were set to reopen after Thanksgiving, although analysts said trading was likely to be subdued. Wall Street stocks were set to rise slightly, according to futures prices.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.2 per cent. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 per cent, but was nonetheless on course for a weekly gain.

Worries over the Astrazeneca/Oxford University vaccine in part drove the underperformance of UK equities.

Question marks about the trial data have led the company to mull an extra trial. Shares in Astra have slipped 0.8 per cent today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also delivered a bleak assessment of the economy this week. He said it was set to contract 11.3 per cent this year – its worst performance since meaningful records began.

FTSE 100 knocked by tough coronavirus restrictions

On top of this, the government introduced a tough new system of tiered restrictions for when England’s month-long lockdown ends next week.

And Brexit negotiations are picking up again, after a Covid infection on the EU side disrupted progress.

Companies are increasingly anxious about the end of the transition period. The UK’s budget watchdog said a no-deal Brexit could knock two per cent off GDP next year.

“The FTSE 100 is underperforming and could well finish the week lower, as it falls back for the third day in succession, and below last week’s lows,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“This end of week caution appears to be predicated on concern over the short-term economic outlook.”

The dollar was trading roughly flat against a basket of other currencies. Meanwhile the pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.337.