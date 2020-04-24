FTSE 100 falls as doubts set in about coronavirus drug

The FTSE 100 has tumbled at the open amid doubts about a drug that was touted as a possible coronavirus treatment and as the economic toll of the outbreak becomes clearer.

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index had fallen 1.3 per cent to 5,750 just after the bell. It had risen one per cent yesterday after falling earlier in the week.

Read more: UK economy suffers unprecedented slump amid coronavirus lockdown

European markets also fell. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 index dropped 1.3 per cent. Germany’s Dax was down 1.9 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.6 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.9 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had dropped 0.5 per cent. China’s Shanghai composite was 1.1 per cent lower.

Stocks were boosted last week amid hopes a coronavirus treatment could soon be found. A medical news website said the drug remdesivir from US pharmaceuticals firm Gilead had helped the majority of coronavirus patients it had been tried on in a Chicago hospital.

However, US stocks ran out of steam yesterday as hopes were dashed. Another report said the drug had failed to help severely ill coronavirus patients in the first clinical trial.

Gilead said the trial’s results were inconclusive because it was terminated early in China.

Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, said the news “erased hopes that a vaccine is on the cards”.

He added that it “may have revived fears that the virus could start spreading fast again if the ‘stay at home’ measures are lifted too soon”.

Economic woes weigh on FTSE 100

Yet another raft of dire economic data also weighed somewhat on investors. However, markets have paid relatively little attention to signals from the real economy in recent weeks.

Another surge in new US jobless claims took the total number of Americans who have made new unemployment insurance claims in the last five weeks to 26m. This is by far the fastest rise in unemployment since at least the 1930s.

European and US purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys also crashed to record lows as service sectors imploded. They are closely watched gauges of economic health.

Ian Williams, economics analyst at broker Peel Hunt, said: “The PMI surveys are almost guaranteed to hit extreme levels in conditions such as these and that was certainly true of the flash readings for April.”

In the oil markets, which were in chaos at the start of the week, oil prices stabilised somewhat after jumping yesterday.

Read more: Oil prices extend rally as producers begin cutting output

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.5 per cent at $21.90 per barrel this morning. WTI crude, the US benchmark, was 2.2 per cent higher at $16.90 per barrel.

The pound was down 0.3 per cent against the dollar at $1.231. The dollar had risen 0.4 per cent a major index against other currencies as investors sought it out as a safe-haven asset.