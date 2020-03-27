FTSE 100 falls as coronavirus stimulus rally runs out of steam

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index has fallen this morning as a three day rally ran out of steam and uncertainty about the effects of coronavirus returned to the fore.

The FTSE 100 dropped 3.7 per cent shortly after the open to 5,601 points. It had risen 16.2 per cent over the previous three days after US lawmakers launched a $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion) stimulus package.

Investors shrugged off the dire jobs numbers yesterday and chose to focus on the huge stimulus bill passed by Congress and the possibility that there is more to come.

Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 3.9 per cent, China’s SSE rose 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.4 per cent.

Wall Street continued to rally yesterday. The S&P 500 jumped 6.2 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 6.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 5.6 per cent.

That rally appeared to fizzle out for the FTSE 100 this morning, however, as uncertainty once again returned to markets. Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank said rising jobless claims “are the single best real-time indicator of recession”.

He said of the 3.3m rise in unemployment benefits claims: “We cannot stress enough how unprecedented numbers like this in a single week are. Even in the financial crisis, the peak week in March 2009 was at 665,000.”

US now has most coronavirus cases

The US last night also became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, with its number of cases surpassing China’s for the first time.

Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group said the number of cases in the US and deaths in Italy “lead us to fear the lockdowns in the West will extend beyond Easter, making the existing government support not be enough”.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq are all expected to open lower, according to futures prices.

The surge in US jobless claims has caused the dollar – which has been riding high on the current wave of uncertainty – to slip back slightly. The pound was 0.1 per cent higher against the dollar at $1.216 this morning.

Brent crude oil, which has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, was trading marginally lower this morning at $28.41 per barrel.