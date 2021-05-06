FTSE 100 edges up ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 rose this morning on the back of a strong set of earnings updates from heavyweight stocks ahead of today’s Bank of England interest rates decision.

As markets opened, London’s premier index was up 0.3 per cent at 7,058.32, extending yesterday’s gains.

The FTSE 250 of midcap firms was also up by the same margin at 22,442.04 points.

Traders will later turn their attention to the latest meeting of the Old Lady’s monetary policy committee, as well as new forecasts for the UK’s economic growth in 2021.

The BoE is expected to sharply raise its existing forecasts of 5.0 per cent growth this year due to the rapid progress of the UK’s vaccine rollout programme.

Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: “From expectations of 5 per cent growth in 2021 back in February, Andrew Bailey and the rest of the MPC are set to announce that the country will instead see GDP at 7 per cent this year.

“However, those revised forecasts come with a potential catch. Much like in the US, the increasing strength of the UK economy’s rebound will cause the central bank to mull over tapering its current stimulus support.

“Any hawkish signals could well send the FTSE back below 7,000 – it’s currently at 7,060 – while leaving the pound primed to build beyond $1.39 against the dollar.”

Despite the steady start, the FTSE 100 is currently trading behind its continental rivals, with the German DAX up 0.4 per cent and the CAC up 0.3 per cent.

Market movers

After a strong trading update in which it raised its profit outlook, fashion firm Next led the FTSE 100’s risers this morning, up 2.3 per cent.

Engineering twins Rolls-Royce and Melrose were next, up 2.1 and 2.0 per cent respectively. The latter said it was trading “modestly” ahead of expectations, but warned that the global shortage of semiconductors could slow it down.

A clutch of other heavyweights, including Fresnillo, Shell and BA owner IAG, were all also up over 1.0 per cent this morning.

On the other hand, insurer Admiral was the biggest faller, sliding 3.5 per cent in the first hour of trading.