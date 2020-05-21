The FTSE 100 was mired in the red today after a weak economic reading for May compounded US-China tensions looming over markets.

Britain’s main stock index had fallen 0.78 per cent by 10.30am to 6,017 points. It comes after a choppy week of trading on which the index shot up more than four per cent on Monday.

President Donald Trump’s overnight tirade against China’s handling of coronavirus spooked Asian stocks and the FTSE 100 at their opens.

And the US also passed a bill that could stop some Chinese firms from listing on US stock markets.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit’s flash PMI reading for May showed a second month of sharp contraction for the UK economy amid lockdown.

The very slight recovery evident in May’s flash UK PMI data, as construction workers returned to building sites, failed to lift the FTSE 100 out of its malaise.

Economists aid the UK economy remained locked in a coronavirus downturn during May despite an easing of lockdown measures.

They warned that the May data “does not signal that the pathway is clear for an improvement in the manufacturing and services sectors”.

FTSE 100 in the dark over UK recovery

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trader IG, said the data shed little light on how long the economy will take to recover.

“While the situation in Europe is improving, according to PMI data, markets are looking tired once again,” he said.

Calling volatility in European stocks and the FTSE 100 a “grinding contest of attrition between the bulls and bears”, he warned markets could contract sharply.

“In this environment, modest improvements compared to last month’s dire readings are unlikely to provide much fuel for further gains in stocks,” Beauchamp added.

“With so little data to go on, we are essentially still very much in the dark. Until lockdowns are fully ended the data tells us little apart from the fact that economies are operating at a fraction of their overall capacity, something that can be gleaned merely from going for a walk outside.”

While sterling received a slight bounce against the dollar on May’s economic data, the outlook remains poor for the UK economy.

Experts warned the UK’s high infection rate and coronavirus death rate may prolong its recovery. And lay-offs continued at a dramatic rate despite the job retention scheme.

Trump-China tensions loom over markets

Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex, said the Trump-Xi tensions – as the President seeks re-election in November – could be a longer term issue.

“Trump is nevertheless playing a dangerous, and potentially costly, game in his attempt to win over voters heading into November,” he said.

Pierre Veyret, a technical analyst at Activ Trades, said the tensions could seriously harm the superpowers’ tentative steps to end their trade war. The two countries reached a “phase one” deal on tariffs in January.

“This poses a serious problem to investors as these rising tensions combined with the virus crisis may put the recent Washington-Beijing Phase One deal at risk, making stock markets even harder to predict,” Veyret warned. “Investors will keep their focus on data today with several significant releases from both the US and the UK.”

This has spooked investors who fear another trade war could derail the coronavirus recovery.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly for a bill that could stop Chinese corporate giants like Alibaba listing on US markets.

Trump then added fuel to the fire when he appeared to attack Chinese Premier Xi Jin-ping on Twitter.

He said there is a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe” from China and it “all comes from the top”.

US 10-year bond yields fell as prices rose, a traditional sign that investors are losing their appetite for risk.

FTSE 100 far from Monday’s rally

It has been a wild week for investors. On Monday, news that US drugmaker Moderna had seen positive results for its coronavirus vaccine lit a fire under stocks. The FTSE 100 shot up more than four per cent.

Yet doubts about the Moderna trial and an economic warning from the US Federal Reserve chair have cooled optimism, before Trump stocked US-China tensions overnight.