FTSE 100 catches its breath following coronavirus vaccine rally

The FTSE 100 started the session on a more muted note after two days of strong gains following news of a breakthrough in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine.

London’s blue-chip index gained 0.44 per cent in the first few minutes of trading, but was sitting flat by 8.20am at 6,302.89. The midcap FTSE 250 was also flat at 19,028.56.

The FTSE 100 had risen for seven straight sessions ahead of today’s open. The index also logged its best two-day gains since March on Monday and Tuesday as the prospect of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and optimism about a Brexit trade deal with European Union electrified sentiment.

Asian shares broadly rose overnight as the positive vaccine news continued to lift investor sentiment despite surging infections.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.78 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.53 per cent as profit-taking in healthcare shares and concerns about tighter regulation over big tech firms offset optimism about rebounding consumption and progress in developing a vaccine. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also fell, shedding 0.4 per cent.