FTSE 100 buoyed by oil and mining stocks and vaccine optimism

The FTSE 100 opened in positive territory this morning as oil and mining stocks were buoyed by Glencore’s optimistic market update.

BP, Glencore and Shell were among the top stock market winners this morning, with share price jumps of 4.53per cent, 4.21 per cent and 4.43 per cent respectively.

Rio Tinto’s share price was also up 2.5 per cent.

Glencore this morning announced it will reinstate its dividend for the full year after improved second-half trading helped the mining giant trim its debt pile.

The London-listed firm, which last year slashed its dividend in a bid to reduce debt, proposed a payout of $1.6bn (£1.1bn) for 2020, or $0.12 per share.

The ongoing optimism surrounding the UK’s coronavirus vaccine roll out also continued to boost stocks.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread was leading the FTSE 100 risers this morning with a share price jump of 6.14 per cent.

Primark owner Associated British Foods saw its share price rise 3.84 per cent on hopes that the budget retailer – which does not have an online presence – will be able to reopen sooner rather than later.

Intercontinental Hotel Group’s stock rose 2.82 per cent on optimism over the vaccine’s impact on international travel.

