FTSE 100 buoyed by Aveva but stronger pound limits gains

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning but gains were limited as a stronger pound weighed on large dollar-earning consumer staples companies.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1 per cent in early trading, with industrial software company Aveva adding 4.9 per cent after saying its business environment had improved in most of its major markets.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.4 per cent, as Wagamama owner Restaurant Group jumped two per cent after it said sales were recovering well as Brits dined again.

Royal Mail also surged 4.7 per cent this morning as the company edged closer to promotion to the FTSE 100 next month.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was industrial software firm Aveva, who rose 4.9 per cent, followed by Compass Group, up by 2.8 per cent.

Takeaway giant Just Eat and Land Securities Group also rose 2.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

Engineering firm Smiths was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 1.4 per cent, followed by Imperial Brands’ 1.3 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, miner Fresnillo and GlaxoSmithKline both dipped by 1.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian shares advanced today, tracking a rally on Wall Street, while the dollar held near a four-month low as inflation concerns faded.

The region’s main equity gauges climbed with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.3 per cent at a two-week high.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 jumped 2.58 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose more than two per cent.

In early European trade, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.27 per cent, while German Dax futures rose 0.14 per cent.

“Markets were buoyed as data flow didn’t live up to the strong-inflation narrative, and amid repeated guidance from senior central bank figures that the current rise in inflation is temporary,” ANZ analysts wrote.

