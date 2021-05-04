FTSE 100 back above 7,000 as supercycle talk heats up

The FTSE 100 bust back through the 7,000 point mark this morning after a late slide in the run-up to the Bank Holiday weekend.

As markets opened this morning, London’s premier index was up 0.7 per cent at 7,016.54 points.

The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms followed suit, up 0.5 per cent at 22,602.61 points.

The rise comes at the start of a shortened week of trading for London’s markets, and amid further talk of a commodities supercycle.

With the FTSE tilted towards big mining and commodities firms, such a turn of events could bode well for UK investors, said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“In particular, the influence of the banks, oils and miners within the premier index are seeing the benefit of an increasing move towards cyclicals, as evidenced by some recent updates suggesting that an inflection point in their fortunes may have been reached.

“With the FTSE100 ahead by 8.5% in the year to date, the scene is set for further positive momentum if the pace of recovery can be maintained over the coming quarters, which is eminently possible given the improving backdrop and fairly weak comparatives.”

After an hour of trading, the FTSE 100 was outperforming the French CAC, which is up 0.2 per cent, and the DAX, which fell 0.4 per cent.

Market movers

Miner Fresnillo was the FTSE 100’s biggest mover this morning, up 3.7 per cent.

Just behind that was British Airways owner IAG, which climbed 3.2 per cent. Yesterday the EU announced it would start welcoming back vaccinated tourists this summer, prompting the move.

On the other hand, it was a slower start for HSBC, JustEast Takeway and Ocado, which are all down over 1.0 per cent so far today.

On the FTSE 250, holiday giant Tui led the charge, up 5.0 per cent, with budget carrier Easyjet up 3.5 per cent.