Frozen the Musical review: A crowd-pleaser that plays the hits

When Disney’s Frozen hit screens back in 2013, only those hiding under rocks escaped round-the-clock renditions of Let It Go by children across the land. The announcement of an adaptation for theatre, initially on Broadway and then the West End, was hardly a surprise.

With an extravagant set featuring icicle-laden bridges, mountain cabins and luxurious palaces, it’s clear from the outset that this is a no-expense-spared affair, and the recently and beautifully restored Drury Lane, with its cavernous stage, is a suitably enchanting home. Along with sumptuous costume and exceedingly slick stage direction, this is a polished piece and a magical sight.

An energetic Stephanie McKeon plays the young princess Anna, while a fittingly majestic Samantha Barks (of Les Misérables fame) takes the role of her sister, ice queen Elsa. Both are individually impressive, although I never really bonded with their characters, nor felt particularly invested in their relationship. Ironically, the character who came closest to thawing my icy heart was a snowman puppet – Craig Gallivan’s iconic Olaf is quite the joy.

Some new material is included, with mixed results. New number I Can’t Lose You is a moving track that helps demonstrate a sibling bond between our stage versions of Anna and Elsa; others were forgettable. Judging by the audience reaction, it was the most recognisable scenes and lines from the film that inspired greatest delight. In this sense, Frozen is just the ticket, giving the fans what they want. Indeed, the response to Barks’ rendition of Let It Go suggests this production was everything fans had hoped for.

Bus as someone who went in looking for more than a reenactment of the big-screen version, I was left a little in the cold. This is, to all intents and purposes, Frozen the film reincarnate, complete with American accents, hints of precociousness, lights, sparkles, glitter and well… more glitter.

With young fans dressed as Anna and Elsa out in their droves, the excitement in Drury Lane was palpable, and there’s no question that the West End’s Frozen will go down well with die-hard enthusiasts. For the rest of us, unless you’re willing to endure two-and-a-bit hours of seat-kicking and whispering from the five-year-olds behind you it’s perhaps best to let this one go.