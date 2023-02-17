From Harry Styles to house prices: The top ten most read stories on City A.M. this week

From Harry Styles’ Grammy outfit to more recession speculation, to here are the top ten most read stories by readers of City.A.M. this week, ending Friday 17 February.

One: Harry Styles’ Grammys outfit

The former One Direction band member’s choice of outfits came under the spotlight as he made appearances at both the Grammys and the Brit awards.

Two: BT and Openreach’s iron grip

Readers were interested in the thoughts of Tim Creswick, founder of Vorboss on the state of the UK’s main telecoms provider.

Three: The UK economy’s recession and others

Economics editor Jack Barnett’s piece had readers looking at comparisons of the UK with economies including a heavily-sanctioned Russia.

Four: The 20-year-olds refusing London rent hikes

Elena Siniscalco gave a voice to young Londoners frustrated by high rents – something that should concern us all…

Five: Can we spend our way out of recession?

A different take on coverage of the UK’s economy, Jack Barnett looked at the savings ‘war chest’ amassed by many Britons.

Six: UK banks report record profits

City A.M. reporters looked at how UK banks appear to have recovered from the financial crash and gone on to report even bigger profits.

Seven: UK loses out to Ireland

Not a Six Nations result but rather a story on how the UK lost out on £320m AstraZeneca factory to low-tax Ireland instead .

Eight: Fifa pick Saudi Arabia for next Club World Cup

Sports made it into this weeks’ top 10 with a story on how Fifa had chosen the Middle East for its Club World Cup.

Nine: Inflation drops for third month in a row

The ninth most popular story on City A.M. was this week’s big economic news and how UK inflation dropped for the third straight month.

Ten: Houses are ‘just for the few’

City A.M readers also wanted to learn how house prices are poised to slide in 2023 but straight into the hands of the lucky few.