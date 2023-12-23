Beyonce and Harry Styles boosted London’s biggest venues in 2023

London’s Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were the most in demand venues for live concerts this year.

London’s Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were the most in demand venues for live concerts this year as tours by Beyonce, Harry Styles and The Weeknd dominated online ticketing company Viagogo’s 2023 sales.

Pop queen Beyonce’s Renaissance tour topped Viagogo’s charts, followed by Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Elton John for UK tours in 2023.



Beyonce’s global appeal drew in fans from 90 countries.

“London has always been a hotspot for great live music and competitive sport and that’s especially clear in 2023, as we’re seeing record numbers of fans travelling in to share the magic,” said viagogo global managing director, Cris Miller.

“The UK has been experiencing a resurgence in live events. Fans globally are leveraging our platform to plan holidays to get to these gigs. The knock-on effect of these memorable moments has a positive impact on local businesses and shows the growing demand for these in-person experiences,” Miller added.

But Brits are also interested in overseas events, with a 41 per cent rise in ‘holiday gigs’ abroad in 2023, despite the UK’s live event revival since the pandemic.

As of 1 December, the artist leading ticket sales for UK music events next year is, naturally, Taylor Swift. The ‘Shake it off’ singer has smashed records and boosted entire economies this year, recently helping Britain dodge a recession.

She is trailed by the Foo Fighters, Take That, Liam Gallagher, and Bruce Springsteen.



Homegrown British talent claims half of the top sought-after UK event tickets for 2024, with Depeche Mode, Bring Me The Horizon, and Eric Clapton also among the top ten.