UK inflation stays in double digits for fifth straight month at 10.1 per cent in January

Inflation in the UK is falling faster than experts expected in a sign that the cost of living crisis is poised to unwind quickly over the course of this year, official figures out today reveal.

The rate of price increases in Britain dropped to 10.1 per cent last month, down from 10.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation has now been running in the double-digits for five straight months, eroding household spending power rapidly. Number from the ONS showed real incomes fell 4.3 per cent in the three months to December, one the steepest drops since records began two decades ago.

January’s drop was quicker than both the Bank of England and investors forecast.

A sharp decline in petrol prices led the UK’s consumer price index, the official measure of inflation, lower for the third month in a row, although the rate is still the highest for around 40 years.

“While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over,” chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.

“High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses – that’s why we must stick to the plan halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy.”

Bank of England economists reckon the cost of living is on course to more than halve to around four per cent by the end of the year due to energy prices coming down quickly, not wholly due to government policy.

The UK is also on track to tip into a 15 month long recession that will wipe around one per cent off GDP, driven by spending falling in response to inflation squeezing household and business finances.

Experts said there signs firms are hiking prices more slowly due to costs inflation easing and consumer demand retreating.

“There are further indications that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by falls in crude oil, electricity and petroleum prices. However, business prices remain high overall, particularly for steel and food products,” Grant Fitzner, chief economist of the ONS, said.

Food prices surged 16.7 per cent over the year to January, one of the quickest rises ever, although down over the last month.

