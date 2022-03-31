Binance signs deal to partner with the GRAMMY Awards

Binance has signed a partnership agreement with the Recording Academy to become the first-ever official cryptocurrency exchange partner for the GRAMMY Awards.

The move will see ‘Binance’ displayed at this Sunday’s 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, as well as the inaugural Recording Academy Honours celebration and GRAMMY Week events..

As the official crypto exchange partner of the GRAMMY Awards, Binance will continue to work with the Recording Academy throughout the year to bring various Web3 technology solutions and experiences to the organisation’s members, events and initiatives.

“As we continue to evolve the Recording Academy for a rapidly changing music industry and for the next generation of creators, we feel that it’s important to work with innovative partners to explore new monetization avenues for our members and create new experiences for music fans,” said Recording Academy Co-President Panos A Panay.

“As the leading player in the crypto and blockchain space and with its community-focused approach, Binance is the perfect partner for the GRAMMYs and for our mission to empower music people around the world.”

Binance co-founder Yi He said the exchange was impressed by the Recording Academy’s ability to meet the changing demands of its community.

“This is something we mutually share as a company that puts users and people first,” she said.

“Starting with the GRAMMYs, we are excited to work together with the Recording Academy to bring fresh new experiences powered by blockchain and all the great things Web3 technology can bring to entertainment.”

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday April 3 at 8pm ET, 5pm PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.