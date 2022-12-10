Friendly competition: Macron and Sunak joke ahead of England-France game

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have shared a few jokes on Twitter ahead of tonight’s England-France game. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have shared a few jokes on Twitter ahead of tonight’s England-France game.

Macron said he was looking forward to tonight’s game, asking the PM whether he would wish France good luck in the semi-final, if Les Bleus were to beat England later today.

“Dear Rishi Sunak, looking forward to the game tonight,” the President tweeted. “If Les Bleus win (they will!), you’ll wish us luck in the semi-final… right?”

To which, Sunak replied: “Hopefully I won’t have to, but you’ve got a deal.

“Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”

Hopefully I won’t have to 😅



But you’ve got a deal.



Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round 😉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/5ooYce0fDC — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 10, 2022

The two teams will face each other at 7pm at Bayt stadium in the Qatar World Cup’s quarter-final.

England’s manager Gareth Southgate said today the Three Lions were better prepared than four years ago and were ready to “nail” their opponents.