Fresh landscape: Marshalls financials climb past pre-pandemic levels

The financials at landscaping products group Marshalls have begun to surpass pre-pandemic levels, after the group watched operating profits collapse amid lockdown last year.

Revenue hit £298.1m in the six months to 30 June, inching past the £280.1m it recorded in 2019. The group posted a profit before tax of £38.9m as it again surpassed its pre-pandemic figures.

Shares lifted 2.25 per cent to 773.5p per share in the firm’s early trading.

Marshalls was struck hard by the pandemic, which left it with a profit before tax of just £1.3m and a statutory operating loss of £14.2m in the first half of 2020.

Since 2020’s lows, the group’s statutory profits have climbed to £41m in its half-year trading results published today.

The improved financials has chief executive Martyn Coffey feeling positive about the second half of the year, as he said: “Trading continues to improve and recent order intake has been good.

“The Construction Products Association’s recent summer forecast predicts year on year increases in UK market volumes of 13.7 per cent in 2021 and 6.3 per cent in 2022 and the group expects to meet or outperform the market.”

Coffey explained that although market conditions are supportive, in light of the pandemic-induced supply chain struggles which have hit businesses across the globe – there remain “inflationary pressures across the sector.”

However, the boss added that the group has been “encouraged by the continuing strength in demand and the positive trading environment” which has bolstered the board’s confidence of making further progress throughout the rest of the year and 2022.