French Connection in talks with two potential buyers after challenging year

French Connection is in discussion with two potential buyers, the company confirmed this morning.

French Connection is in early stage talks with Spotlight, owned by Gordon Brothers International, and Go Global, owned by HMJ International Services. The two businesses are in separate talks, and are not acting together.

Read more: French Connection warns of further store closures as sales dive

The two businesses interested in French Connection have until 5pm on 5 March 2021 to make an offer for the business, or announce that they intend to do so.

Like many retail stores, Covid-19 has made for a difficult year at French Connection. The struggling retailer has closed shops as a result of the pandemic.

Read more: French Connection secures injection from Hilco to help with pandemic fallout

Chief executive Steven Marks said the pandemic had been the most challenging period the firm, which he founded in the 1970s, had ever faced.