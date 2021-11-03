French authorities release British trawler as post-Brexit fishing row rows on

French authorities have released a British trawler that had been impounded amid the post-Brexit fishing row that has loomed over the G20 and COP26 summits.

The boat will now set sail from Le Havre, some 30 miles west of the English Channel.

French president Emmanuel Macron had last week warned that Paris could block British boats from landing their catches in French ports and tighten customs checks from midnight in protest at what they claim is a refusal by the UK authorities to grant licences to French boats.

But France suspended the threats at the eleventh hour as negotiations continue.

Captain of the Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan, Jondy Ward, said the boat had “definitely” been caught in the middle of the spat.

The Irish skipper had appeared at the Court of Appeal in Rouen, Normandy earlier today, to argue for the ship’s release.

French authorities had asked for a £127,000 bail bond, which the fishermen’s lawyer Mathieu Croix said was excessive, as the value of the produce onboard was just £4,200.

The trawler had been detained by French maritime police last week for not being on a European register, Ward explained.

“We had everything in order on the bridge, as far as I was concerned we had everything in place to be legal,” the fishermen added.

Croix told reporters after the hearing: “We’re clearly caught in a political game as there is a whole story spun around this entire case, whereas in fact it is a rather mundane affairs over fishing in an area that is supposedly out of bounds and about licences that may or may not have been given and catch amounts that are relatively modest.

“From then on, given the current political climate, the case blew up to levels that in our view are totally disproportionate.”