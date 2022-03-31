French authorities face difficulties in seizing oligarchs’ villas

Sanctions enforcers in France are struggling to seize oligarchs’ assets due to being held back by French laws.

The country’s sanctions enforcers have now frozen €850m worth of assets, including 20 villas on the Côte d’Azur.

However, French officials are currently struggling to actually seize the frozen assets, despite the EU’s “freeze and seize” policy, according to The Times.

The struggles come down to the fact that what the authorities are trying to do is nigh on impossible under French law.

The situation means oligarchs are free to live in their villas on the French Riviera despite not being able to sell or rent them out.

French authorities have also struggled to establish ownership, as many of the villas are owned by sanctioned individuals’ children and wives.

Frances’ struggles come as EU member states have faced various issues in enforcing sanctions on sanctioned individuals, due to legal constraints embedded within their own laws.