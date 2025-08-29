Free-to-air TV should be crucial pillar for rugby union

Whether it be the Women’s Rugby World Cup pulling in millions of viewers on the BBC or the Six Nations being a staple of Saturday afternoon TV guide planning, free-to-air is crucial for a sport like rugby union.

It is a sport that needs eye balls and a sport that thrives off being given prime time slots on free-to-air broadcasters while Premier League football still sits behind an arbitrary blackout.

The idea of not needing to fork out £40 a month to watch a sport will always make it more attractive, and there appears to be a trend towards having more access to a sport by using free broadcasting.

Channel 4 this year showed the Euro U21 side retain their title, Sky and the BBC have been brilliant in partnering on the Hundred and 5 will this season show the NFL for the first time in over 20 years.

An upward trend in the harnessing of free-to-air broadcasting is fascinating, and I imagine it will continue in line with TikTok broadcasts and X Live shows – which are on the rise.

It is a shame that men’s domestic rugby has failed to fully embrace free-to-air broadcasting, because often the loss in commercial revenue from taking games off paid-for TV is surely rewarded with more eyes on the best players.

Whatever the arguments, I think we’re really seeing some smart use of free-to-air broadcasting in rugby at the moment. And long may it continue.

Row, row, row your boat

On 14 September I will be hosting a community row in Henley, raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Clocktower Foundation and Shiplake Primary School, and it would be great to see as many of you there as possible.

All you need to do is form a team of six and collectively row a half or full marathon against the clock – it is a bit of fun and there will be an after party.

England’s hopeful Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final is scheduled for that afternoon as well so it should be a great day. For more information click this link.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance and is raising money for good causes next month in Henley. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11