Free Thinking: Mel Stride on Farage’s ‘fantasy’ economics and why Tories are different

Is Rachel Reeves the Klarna Chancellor?

With £190bn extra for day-to-day spending funded by borrowing and inevitable, the Spending Review was very much a case of Buy Now Pay Later. But what would the Conservatives do differently? And how can their party rebuild its reputation for economic credibility following the Liz Truss experiment?

To answer this and other questions, Alys Denby, Opinion and Features Editor of City AM, was joined by Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride for a very special episode of Free Thinking.