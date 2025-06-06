Free Thinking: Is Nigel Farage the real prime minister?

What do Keir Starmer’s U-turn on winter fuel payments and Robert Jenrick’s tackling tube fare dodgers on social media have in common?

They’re both reactions to Reform UK’s storming success in the local elections. So, with everyone in Westminster dancing to his tune, we have to ask: Is Nigel Farage the real prime minister?

In this week’s Free Thinking, City AM’s Opinion and Features Editor Alys Denby discusses the turquoise terror, the housing crisis and the upcoming spending review with Emma Revell, external affairs director at the Centre for Policy Studies and a City AM columnist.