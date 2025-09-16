Fraud prevention firm SEON raises $80m amid growing compliance demands

SEON platform, delivered via a single API, aims to streamline fraud detection, anti-money laundering compliance, and customer onboarding.

SEON, an AI-driven fraud prevention and compliance platform, has closed an $80m (£58.7m) Series C funding round led by Sixth Street Growth, bringing total investment to $187m.

The company, based in Budapest and Austin, analyses tens of millions of customer interactions daily for clients including Revolut, Plaid, Spotify, Afterpay, and Entain.

Its platform, delivered via a single API, aims to streamline fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, and customer onboarding.

SEON reports reductions of up to 90 per cent in fraudulent account creation and significant decreases in manual review time for clients.

“Our mission has always been clear: to enable companies to prevent fraud without impeding legitimate growth”, said Tamas Kadar, SEON’s co-founder and chief executive.

“With global fraud losses exceeding billions annually, we are tackling a fundamental challenge facing businesses worldwide”.

Rising regulatory pressures

SEON’s growth comes at a time of mounting regulatory scrutiny on white collar crime.

In the UK, the new “failure to prevent fraud” offence, introduced under the 2023 Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, was introduced to hold companies criminally liable if employees commit fraud and adequate preventative measures are not in place.

This applies to companies with more than 250 staff, £36m in turnover, or £18m in assets.

Regulators, including the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), have signalled they will pursue companies that fail to implement robust anti-fraud controls.

Tijs Broeke, chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, warned recently that fraud is “damaging the foundations of our nation”, and called for aggressive enforcement measures, including faster seisure of illicit funds and reinvestment into victim care.

Businesses are under pressure to implement not only advanced technology but also clear internal procedures and a culture that encourages reporting of fraudulent activity.

While SEON’s AI tools provide rapid detection and predictive insights, experts caution that technology alone cannot address systemic risk.

Effective fraud prevention requires a combination of algorithmic detection, human oversight, staff training, and strong governance.

The challenge for firms and regulators alike will be ensuring that AI platforms are deployed responsibly, without creating blind spots or over-reliance on automated decisions.

SEON’s funding will be used to advance AI-driven detection, expand globally, and deepen integration with banks and tech partners.

As fraud losses grow and regulatory expectations tighten, platforms like SEON will play a critical role, but vigilance and careful oversight will remain essential.