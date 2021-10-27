France to ban UK seafood in retaliation for withholding fishing licences

France will next week ban British seafood exports and disrupt trade of other goods if the UK does not grant a swathe of fishing licences.

French President Emmanuel Macron escalated the feud between himself and Downing Street today, with Elysee spokesperson Gabriel Attal saying “we won’t let the British wipe their feet on the Brexit agreement”.

Attal added that Macron would hit the UK with other retaliatory measures, including switching off power to the Channel Islands, if the row is not resolved.

More to follow