Since March 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 782,000 in the UK.

Stats from the Office of National Statistics show the unemployment rate now hovering around 5 per cent.

That’s hard to visualise – but what’s the scale of the economic carnage wrought on the UK economy?

Those numbers are equivalent to…

8,988 packed London Routemasters

Nine FA Cup Final crowds at Wembley

30 Ashes Crowds at the Kia Oval

Six-and-a half times the total working population of the Docklands and Canary Wharf

342 sold-out London Palladiums

49 days of visitors to the Tate Modern

2,327 sold-out British Airways 777s

Three times the population of Camden

… or 6,357 capacity Victoria Line carriages