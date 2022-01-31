Four-day work week reaches UK telco sector as Yo Telecom embraces less time for same pay

Telecoms provider Yo Telecom has become the latest company to embrace the UK four-day week pilot, the company said this morning.

The announcement comes after video game developers Hutch and MBL Seminars said they would also shave off one day.

The UK arm of British camera company Canon, Canon Medical Research Europe, has also expressed their interest in joining the pilot and intention to trial a four-day week this year.

Yo Telecom’s 90 employees will move from a 40 hour working week to a four-day, 32 hour working week with no reduction in pay for employees when the six-month trial period begins in June.

Nathan Hanslip, CEO of Yo Telecom, explained that “I feel the additional day’s rest our team will benefit from will push productivity, increase work satisfaction and improve general well being above and beyond anything we have experienced in the past.”

Video game developer Hutch has 120 employees and MBL seminars has 70 employees, showing that companies of a significant size are increasingly seeing the four-day week as a viable option.

Since the pilot programme launched, hundreds of companies and organisations have registered their interest in taking part by signing-up to information sessions that the organisers of the pilot are running. All of the information sessions are now full.

The pilot programme is organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with leading think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

The organisers are aiming to sign up at least 30 UK companies.

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity in the business and the well being of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.