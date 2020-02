A former senior US financial regulator is set to step down as a director of HSBC, as the chairman of Europe’s biggest lender continues a board shakeup.



Kathleen Casey, a former commissioner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, will leave HSBC’s board at its annual general meeting in the spring, Sky News reported.



Casey’s departure is expected to be confirmed alongside the bank’s full-year results tomorrow, when HSBC will outline an extensive strategy overhaul.



More to follow.