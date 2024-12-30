City grandees named in the New Year Honours list 2025

Clockwise from top left: Former HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn, Babcock chair Ruth Cairnie, Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines, and investment minister Poppy Gustafsson

Former HSBC boss Noel Quinn, Babcock chair Ruth Cairnie and the Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines are among the big names from business and industry to be included in the New Year Honours list for 2025.

The trio of heavyweights were given knighthoods and a damehood for their services to industry, transport and financial services respectively.

Household names from other fields including, Sadiq Khan, Stephen Fry and former England manager Gareth Southgate also received knighthoods. As did Edward Braham, the chair of global investment shop M&G, Dr John Lazar, the president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and Warren East, the former chief executive of Rolls-Royce.

M&G chair, Edward Braham

Quinn stepped down from running HSBC earlier this year, having been at the helm of Europe’s largest lender since 2019 when he succeeded John Flint, who was awarded a CBE in the list of honours.

As well as his work in finance, Quinn, who was a commissioner for The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, was also recognised for his services to ‘net zero’, despite climate groups criticising HSBC’s track record of financing big polluters after his resignation.

Cairnie was the head of strategy and planning at Shell before being made the chair of UK defence giant Babcock International in July 2019. She has also been on the board at BT and was chair of the Powerful Women Initiative.

The recognition of Andrew Haines is likely to raise eyebrows in transport circles given the well-documented issues that have plagued the rail system in recent years. Haines’s stint as the boss of Network Rail coincided with multiple years of strikes, ticket price hikes and poor service levels from some operators.

Pat McFadden, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “This year’s New Year Honours List celebrates the unsung heroes who contribute selflessly to their communities across the UK. I send them all my congratulations for their achievements.

LSEG chair, Donald Robert has been awarded a CBE

“Our honours system uniquely recognises the generous contributions of individuals across our nation.”

Poppy Gustafsson, co-founder of Darktrace and the new investment minister, was awarded a CBE for her services to the cyber security industry.

Other notable names recognised by the King for their work in financial services included: the chair of the London Stock Exchange Group, Donald Robert; David Taylor, the chief executive of the British Business Bank (both CBEs); Miles Celic, CEO of The City UK; and Louise Marie Smith, chair Innovate Finance.

Full list of individuals included in the 2025 New Year Honours list from the business, industry and finance sectors:

Damehood:

Ruth Cairnie, chair Babcock International, for services to business

Caroline Mitchell, chair, Hay festival, for services to literature

Knighthood:

Edward Braham, chair M&G, for services to corporate law and business

Warren East, former chief executive of Rolls-Royce, for services to the economy and net zero

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, for services to the transport sector and to the economy

Dr John Lazar, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering (also chair, Raspberry Pi foundation), for services to engineering and technology

Noel Quinn, former chief executive of HSBC, for services to financial services and net zero

CBE:

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafta, for services to the creative industries and to charity

Karen Blackett, president of WPP UK, for services to advertising and the creative industries

Annika Bosanque, cofounder of wrapology, for services to business

John Flint, former chief executive of HSBC, and now the chief executive of the National Wealth Fund, for public service

Poppy Gustafsson co-founder and CEO, Darktrace and investment minister, for services to the cyber security industry

Michael Lewis, chief executive of Uniper and formerly a board member at Energy UK, for services to energy security and net zero

Steve Morrison, founding chief executive of All3media, Britain’s largest independent group of production companies, for services to the creative industries

Leena Nair, global chief executive of Chanel, and previously head of HR at Unilever, for services to the retail and consumer sector

James Palmer, lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills, for services to business and law

Donald Robert, chair LSEG, for services to the financial services industry

David Taylor, chief executive of British business bank, for services to business and trade

OBE:

Alan Belfield, chair, engineering firm Arup group, for services to business

Miles Celic, chief executive of The City UK, for services to finance and the professional services

Julian David, chief executive of Tech UK, for services to the technology industry

Tarsem Dhaliwal, chief executive of Iceland Foods, for services to the Welsh economy, retail and charity

Louise Marie Smith, chair, Innovate Finance, for services to the fintech industry and to the empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ community

MBE:

Helen Steers, partner Pantheon and co-manager of Pantheon’s global private equity investment trust, for services to business