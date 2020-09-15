Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for two years for sexual assault

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting two women.

Elphicke, who previously served as MP for Dover, was convicted of committing the first offence against one woman in 2007 and two further offences against a second woman in 2016.

He denies the charges but was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Sentencing him, Ms Justice Whipple said: “You are a sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover.”

The judge told the court that Elphicke’s first victim had suffered a “terrifying episode” when he attacked her in his London home.

The former MP groped the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and chased her around his home while chanting “I’m a naughty Tory”.

The judge said his second victim, a parliamentary worker in her 20s, had suffered a “campaign of harassment”.

Ian Winter, defending, argued Elphicke should not be jailed because he had “fully and completely” learned his lesson

“Shortly, Mr Elphicke’s descent into total disgrace will be complete,” the BBC reported Winter as saying.

Elphicke’s wife Natalie, who replaced him as MP for Dover, ended their marriage after his conviction in July.

The former politician is also estranged from his daughter due to his crimes, his defence said.

In addition to the jail sentence, Elphicke was also ordered to pay £35,000 in costs.

A spokesperson for Elphicke said he will seek to appeal the conviction and sentence.