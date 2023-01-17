Former Surrey county cricket coach joins Middlesex

Ian Salisbury has joined Middlesex ahead of the 2023 county cricket season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former England cricketer and Surrey cricket coach Ian Salisbury has joined Middlesex in a consultant role.

Salisbury was coaching Sussex until the end of last season and joins the Lord’s-based outfit immediately.

Salisbury, 52, will work alongside fellow consultant coach Mark Ramprakash under the first team coach Richrd Johnson, club coach Rory Coutts and director of cricket Alan Coleman.

Salisbury on appointment

“I’m delighted to have joined Middlesex‘s coaching group and it’s great to be back at Lord’s, a ground I played at in the early stages of my career as an MCC Young Cricketer, and where I made my Test debut for England,” Salisbury, who played for England 15 times, said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jono and the rest of the coaching group here at Middlesex and to the challenges that playing in Division One will bring.

“The atmosphere around the playing group is really positive, with a terrific blend of experience and youth in the squad. I’m very much looking forward to working with them all and to helping them to develop as cricketers.”

Coach comment

Johnson added: “I have known Sals [Salisbury] for many years, having enjoyed a hard-fought playing career against him in the county game, before then touring and rooming with him on overseas tours with England to both India and Bangladesh, and then finally getting to coach alongside him in the England Development pathway.

“Bringing people of Sals’s quality into the group, alongside the likes of Ramps, can only be a positive thing, and aside of everything our players will learn from him, he will also add an enormous amount of knowledge and wisdom to us as a coaching group which we can all benefit from.

“He’s a great bloke, is just the kind of character I have been looking for, and is a welcome addition to the Club. It’s not often that people of his quality come available, so when he did, I jumped at the chance to secure his services.”

Salisbury scored 368 runs in 15 Tests and took 20 wickets as one of England’s few international leg-spinners.