Former Phoenix boss Clive Bannister tipped as next competition watchdog chair

The former boss of insurance group Phoenix has been tipped as one of the top choices for the chairman of Britain’s competition watchdog position.

As reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, Clive Bannister, current chair of financial advisory group Rathbones and the Museum of London, may be in line to replace Jonathan Scott, who is the current Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) interim chair.

Bannister spent nine years at the FTSE 100 Phoenix as its chief executive, and before that worked as the chief executive of HSBC’s private bank.

The search for a permanent CMA chair has been ongoing for the last two years and has proven difficult to fill.

Sources told Sky News that the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is keen to find a suitable candidate for CMA’s leadership bid.