Former NatWest boss Samuel Okafor named CEO of inclusion campaigner Kick It Out

Former NatWest director Samuel Okafor has been named CEO of football anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

The 42-year-old played non-league football before beginning his career in banking, where he worked his way up from customer service advisor to executive director at Coutts, which is owned by NatWest.

“We’re delighted to welcome Samuel as our new CEO,” said Kick it Out chair Sanjay Bhandari.

“His background as a footballer and his subsequent business career in banking will bring a rich depth and breadth of leadership experience to Kick It Out. We are excited to have him lead the next stage of our journey.”

Nigeria-born Okafor grew up in south London and made one league appearance for Colchester United before dropping into semi-professional football with Bromley, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Enfield and Sittingbourne.

The former midfielder also co-led NatWest’s racial equality taskforce and replaces departing Kick It Out CEO Tony Burnett, who announced he was stepping down in January.

“As a former footballer, Kick It Out’s commitment to eradicating discrimination and making football a sport where everyone feels they belong connects deeply with my passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Okafor said.

“The opportunity to contribute to creating a more equitable and welcoming environment across football is incredibly motivating. I look forward to starting the role and working with the team to drive the organisation forward.”