Former Lord Mayor named president of London business group

Former Lord Mayor of London Michael Mainelli

The former Lord Mayor of the City of London Michael Mainelli has been appointed as president of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Mainelli, who served as Lord Mayor from 2023 to 2024, is currently chair of think tank Z/Yen, which he founded in 1994.

The former Lord Mayor has also held senior roles at BDO Binder Hamlyn, Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, and the UK Ministry of Defence.

He is an honorary bencher of Middle Temple and a non-executive director at the United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

Mainelli has continued to serve as alderman for the Broad Street Ward, and is also an author.

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of president of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry particularly at such a crucial time for London’s business community,” said Mainelli.

“Our capital is a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, and I look forward to working with LCCI members to foster an environment in which businesses of all sizes can thrive.”

“Michael brings a combination of leadership experience and business acumen that will be invaluable to the Chamber as we continue to advocate for London’s diverse business interests and needs,” added Karim Fatehi, chief executive of the LCCI.

“His vision for a connected, sustainable, and prosperous London perfectly aligns with our own mission to advance the capital’s economic competitiveness on a global stage. We welcome Michael and look forward to an exciting period ahead.”