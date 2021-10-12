Former head of Royal Marines hang himself after 'marriage concerns'

After having “concerns about his marriage and service career”, the former head of the Royal Marines died as a result of hanging, a hearing into his death was told today.

Major General Matthew Holmes, 54, was found in a bedroom at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on October 2, the inquest heard.

Maj Gen Holmes, who had served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April this year.

The short hearing held by Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg in Winchester heard that police had attended an incident at the family home on September 22.

Pegg said: “It’s suspected that Matthew Holmes had a number of concerns at the time of his death including matters relating to his marriage and his service career.”

The coroner said that Maj Gen Holmes’ body was formally identified by his wife, Lea.

Maj Gen Holmes commanded 42 Commando Royal Marines from 2006 to 2008 and was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007.

The father-of-two was also awarded a CBE in 2019 and has been described as “one of our most senior and highly decorated Royal Marines”.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 10, 2022.