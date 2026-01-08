Former Hargreaves Lansdown head of money Susannah Streeter to join Wealth Club

One of the City’s best-known market commentators has jumped ship to Wealth Club to become the firm’s new chief investment strategist.

Susannah Streeter, who previously worked at Hargreaves Lansdown for five years, will take up her position at the investment service, which is aimed at assisting high net worth individuals from 12 January.

Streeter will lead Wealth Club’s investment commentary across financial markets, explaining key trends affecting portfolios and detailing opportunities among venture capital trusts and private market funds.

Prior to joining Hargreaves Lansdown, Streeter was a senior financial news anchor at BBC News for seventeen years.

Streeter said: “It’s at a time when there are many more compelling opportunities for experienced investors.

“They can more easily access areas of the market which have historically been reserved for institutions and big private equity players.

“Channelling long-term investment into start-ups and scale-ups provides vital funding for UK entrepreneurs and has the potential to help boost growth and revitalise the UK economy.”

High end investment opportunities

Chief executive of Wealth Club, Alex Davies, who was a former Hargreaves Lansdown director, established the service exclusively for high net worth investors.

It now has over 68,000 members, who have invested roughly £1.65bn through the club.

Davies hailed Streeter’s hire as key to extending the service’s reach to a wider audience and attracting them to invest across private markets, with more private investors looking to tap into private equities this year to avoid inflationary pressures affecting public markets.

Investors are being increasingly lured to private markets by attractive valuations as well as limited exposure to wider market volatility, though the trend is controversial with some analysts uncomfortable with greater retail participation in private markets.

Davies said: “She’ll continue doing what she does best, but she’ll also help more people understand the huge opportunities in private markets – whether that’s backing exciting start-ups or investing in larger established businesses through some of the world’s leading private equity funds.”