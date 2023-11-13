Former Hambro Perks CEO makes comeback with new firm

The former boss of venture capital firm Hambro Perks, Dominic Perks, has set up a new business called Lexham Capital Partners.

According to filings on Companies House, Perks is the only director of Lexham, which was incorporated in September.

It marks the first significant move by Perks since he abruptly stepped down from Hambro in April without explanation. He has been chief executive of Hambro since he co-founded the company in 2013.

Hambro Perks is an investor in early-stage businesses and has backed companies including Muslim dating app Muzmatch, banking services provider Tide, and geolocation firm what3words.

Perks told The Times that he wanted to continue investing in innovative companies but declined to give details of his plans for Lexham.

