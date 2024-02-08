AI teacher? Hambro Perks invests in ‘Edtech’ firm

The company claims that its AI ‘Edtech’ had been found to improve the GCSE results of students who used it.

Hambro Perks Growth Debt fund has invested in an ‘Edtech’ company building AI for use in schools, colleges and universities.

The tenth investment for the fund, Century creates proprietary education software utilising AI, which it licences to educational organisations and learners worldwide on a software-as-a-service basis.

Century was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, with almost 100 employees.

The firm claimed that its tech had been independently shown to improve GCSE results and students who use it outperform their peers.

Stephen Fahy, partner at Hambro Perks Growth Debt fund, said: “Century’s award-winning AI technology helps address challenges in the education sector (including reducing teacher workload and enhancing teaching resources), and we are delighted, and very proud, to welcome them into our growing portfolio of IP-rich companies.

“Century’s ecosystem uniquely links assessments, teaching and learning to create the most powerful data and intelligence engine across the education sector. We look forward to working with Century and supporting their vision to be the intelligence underpinning the education sector globally.”

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO of Century, added: “We’re really excited to be working with Hambro Perks and to join their impressive portfolio of industry-leading businesses that are changing the world. Their investment will allow us to continue our global expansion on a mission to improve education through innovative, effective and ethical AI technology.”